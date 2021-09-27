Zacks: Analysts Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. GoPro also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,390 shares of company stock worth $4,825,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $9.78 on Friday. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

