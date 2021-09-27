Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.20 on Friday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.