Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,192 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of W&T Offshore worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $481.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

