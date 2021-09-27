Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS opened at $172.65 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.62 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

