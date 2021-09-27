Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 676,753 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CSLT stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $259.61 million, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.82. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

