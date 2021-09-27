Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

