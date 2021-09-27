Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms recently commented on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

BNL opened at $24.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $65,307,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

