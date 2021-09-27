Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

