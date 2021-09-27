Sean E. George Sells 7,350 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NVTA opened at $30.06 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.
NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.
Invitae Company Profile
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
