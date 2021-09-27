Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.24 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $834.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.