Insider Buying: Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Insider Buys A$174,000.00 in Stock

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) insider Iain Dunstan purchased 6,000,000 shares of Gratifii stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$174,000.00 ($124,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.41.

Gratifii Company Profile

Gratifii Limited operates as a technology company that enables businesses to drive customer engagement with loyalty and rewards programs. The company operates Mosaic, a customer enterprise engagement cloud platform that allows businesses to customize, operate, and manage their loyalty and rewards programs.

