Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $153.09 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

