Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

