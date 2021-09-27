Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

