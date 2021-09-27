Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Hawaiian worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Hawaiian by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HA opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HA. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

