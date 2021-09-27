Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $1,966,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $189,870,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,181,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.64 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average of $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

