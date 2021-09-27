Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 49,345 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,622,000 after buying an additional 73,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

CFFN opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

