Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $109.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

