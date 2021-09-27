Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 500 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.06.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.