Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

