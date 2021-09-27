Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 76.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $85.24 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,396,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

