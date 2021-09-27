Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $108,000 in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.07% of Synchronoss Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $215.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNCR. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

