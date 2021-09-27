Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $231.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154 in the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

