JustInvest LLC Invests $214,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $653,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,197 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

