JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 80.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

