JustInvest LLC Invests $220,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $99.82 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

