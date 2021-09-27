JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 4,830 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

