JustInvest LLC Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,610.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

