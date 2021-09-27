Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 176.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 564,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tellurian by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Tellurian by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.72. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

