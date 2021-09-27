JustInvest LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA stock opened at $142.51 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.