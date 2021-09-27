JustInvest LLC Purchases 859 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 479,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 386,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $60.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.66.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

