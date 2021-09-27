Head to Head Comparison: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -89.76% -31.88% Venus Concept -32.45% -74.67% -18.95%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nemaura Medical and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.69%. Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 76.53%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million N/A N/A Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.82 -$81.71 million ($1.62) -1.62

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Venus Concept beats Nemaura Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

