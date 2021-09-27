Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $24.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

