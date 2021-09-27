Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

MSFT stock opened at $299.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.