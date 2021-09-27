abrdn plc Takes $182,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INN. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 497.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 706.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 228,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.92 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

