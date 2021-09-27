abrdn plc Reduces Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 227.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCM opened at $36.56 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41.

HCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

