3,609 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFE. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $76.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $95.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $2,121,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

