Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells $440,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after acquiring an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.