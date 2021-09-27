National Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,425 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Paysafe by 200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

