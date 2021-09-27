National Asset Management Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $43,615,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 129.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 939,624 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. LH Capital Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66,566.7% in the first quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 665,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $5,500,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

