Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Position Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $388.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

