National Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 55.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,110,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,972.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

