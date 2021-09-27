abrdn plc Cuts Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Baozun were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

