abrdn plc Trims Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,855,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $90.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

