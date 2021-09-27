National Asset Management Inc. Invests $172,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

