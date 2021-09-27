National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,630 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vale by 6,617.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Vale by 86.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,581,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 145.97%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

