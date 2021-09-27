Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $802.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $767.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $491.58 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

