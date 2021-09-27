Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD opened at $208.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.49. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $209.54.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.