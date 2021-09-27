12,204 Shares in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWO opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

