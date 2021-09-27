WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,252 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

